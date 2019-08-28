Klamath County Jail
There are currently 114 people booked in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Josiah Trigg, Klamath Falls, unlawful use of weapon, menacing, held in lieu $15,000 bail.
Michael Russell Fowler, Klamath Falls, 3rd degree assault, criminally negligent homicide, held in lieu $10,000.
Nicholas Michael Giacomelli, Klamath Falls, probation violation, possession of methamphetamine, held without bail.
Stephen Perry Villanpando, Klamath Falls, possession of methamphetamine, held without bail.
Andrew Charles Green, Klamath Falls, 3rd degree robbery, held in lieu $10,000 bail.
DUII
Michael Russell Fowler, Klamath Falls, driving under the influence of intoxicants, held in lieu $10,000 bail.
Assaults
Trinity St, 100 block, fight reported Tuesday night.
Elde St, 32800 block, assault reported Wednesday morning.
Owens St, 900 block, assault reported Wednesday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Washburn Way, 3300 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.
Avalon St, 1800 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.
Clinton Ave, 4000 block, burglary reported Tuesday evening.
Esplanade Ave, 1900 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Esplanade Ave, 1900 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Pacific Terrace Ave, 200 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Myrtlewood Dr, 4200 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
E Chocktoot St, 100 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
S 7th St, 600 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Sturdivant Ave, 4000 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Laverne Ave, 2200 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Altamont Dr/Crosby Ave, burglary reported Wednesday morning.
Adams St, 400 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Broyles Ave, 15100 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Hope St, 2100 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
97 N, 101000 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Arthur St, 2100 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Riverside Dr, 600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
S 6th St, 2300 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Collisions
N 2nd St/Main St, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
S 6th St/Fargo St, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Hwy 31, MP 4, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Wednesday morning.
Hwy 140 E, MP 12, non-injury accident reported Wednesday morning.
Joe Wright Rd/Airport Way, hit and run reported Wednesday morning.
Hilyard Ave/Washburn Way, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.
Fire, medical aid
Tuesday
5:06 p.m., medical, Whitmore St, 56300 block.
5:22 p.m., medical, Main St, 1100 block.
5:51 p.m., medical, S 6th St, 2000 block.
6:07 p.m., medical, Campus Dr, 2500 block.
6:55 p.m., medical, Gettle St, 2300 block.
7:00 p.m., medical, California Ave, 2800 block.
8:27 p.m., medical, Boardman Ave, 3800 block.
9:18 p.m., medical, Shamrock Lane, 12700 block.
10:56 p.m., medical, E Main St, 900 block.
11:07 p.m., medical, Jefferson St, 1000 block.
Wednesday
1:18 a.m., medical, Lakeshore Dr, 2500 block.
1:23 a.m., medical, Washburn Way, 600 block.
4:25 a.m., medical, Ground Hog Ln, 31200 block.
7:40 a.m., medical, Washburn Way, 2400 block.
10:17 a.m., medical, Main St, 400 block.
10:55 a.m., medical, Washburn Way, 600 block.
11:09 a.m., medical, N 5th St, 300 block.
11:55 a.m., medical, Alva Ave, 4700 block.
11:57 a.m., medical, Sequoia St, 1100 block.
12:23 p.m., medical, Merrill Pit Rd, 20100 block.
12:55 p.m., medical, Walton Dr, 5500 block.
2:53 p.m., brush fire, 140 W/Orindale Rd.
2:53 p.m., brush fire, Hwy 140 W, MP 66.
3:09 p.m., medical, Delap Pit Rd, 3200 block.
3:10 p.m., medical, S 6th St, 5500 block.