Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday morning, there were 79 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Clifford Michael Eckenberg, 40, transient, parole violation, booked and released.
Robert Sean McCarthy, 59, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Chazzerae Mikisa Tarango-Lugo; 27; Klamath Falls; second-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, probation violation, fourth-degree assault, coercion, menacing, interfere with making a report; held in lieu of $185,000 bail.
Christopher Allen Hescock, 32, Chiloquin, parole violation, booked and released.
Ryan Michael Davis; second-degree assault, strangulation, interfere with making a report; held in lieu of $120,000 bail.
Branden Lee Mollett; 39; Klamath Falls; unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, attempt to commit a crime; held in lieu of $120,000 bail.
Richard Gene Bidegary, 56, Keno, failure to report as a sex offender, held without bail.
Douglas Duane Robinson, 44, Klamath Falls, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, booked and released.
DUII
None reported.