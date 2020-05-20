Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 80 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Renaye Devynn Frye, 21, Klamath Falls, two counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment, booked and released.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Arthur Street, 1900 block, assault reported Tuesday evening.
Eberlein Ave., 2700 block, assault reported Wednesday morning.
S Broad Street, 300 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Barry Ave., 5100 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.
Altamont Drive/S 6th Street, theft reported Tuesday evening.
S 6th Street, 3200 block, vandalism reported Tuesday night.
Valinda Way, 3800 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Greensprings Drive, 3800 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Driftwood Drive, 4800 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crashes
S 6th Street/Hilyard Ave., motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.
Pine Street, 070 block, hit and run reported Tuesday afternoon.
N 8th Street, 200 block, hit and run reported Tuesday afternoon.
Main Street, 1000 block, hit and run reported Wednesday afternoon.