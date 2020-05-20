Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 80 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Renaye Devynn Frye, 21, Klamath Falls, two counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment, booked and released.

DUII

None reported.

Assaults

Arthur Street, 1900 block, assault reported Tuesday evening.

Eberlein Ave., 2700 block, assault reported Wednesday morning.

S Broad Street, 300 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.

Barry Ave., 5100 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.

Altamont Drive/S 6th Street, theft reported Tuesday evening.

S 6th Street, 3200 block, vandalism reported Tuesday night.

Valinda Way, 3800 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.

Greensprings Drive, 3800 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.

Driftwood Drive, 4800 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.

Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.

Crashes

S 6th Street/Hilyard Ave., motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.

Pine Street, 070 block, hit and run reported Tuesday afternoon.

N 8th Street, 200 block, hit and run reported Tuesday afternoon.

Main Street, 1000 block, hit and run reported Wednesday afternoon.

