Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Sherry Lynn Schorr, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Daryle Dean Colbert, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Katherine Elizabeth Peters, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu $10,000.
DUII
Grant William-Jack Edwards, Hood River, driving under the influence of intoxicants, held without bail.
Assaults
Main St, 900 block, fight reported Tuesday afternoon.
Lookout Ave, 1400 block, assault reported Tuesday evening.
Arthur St, 2100 block, crimes against children reported Tuesday evening.
Round Lake Rd, 4000 block, assault reported Tuesday evening.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Gettle St, 2400 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Garden Ave, 2400 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.
Greensprings Dr, 4200 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Donald St, 1000 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Avalon St, 1800 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
4th St, 200 block, stolen vehicle reported Wednesday afternoon.
Collisions
Main St/S 11th St, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Cheyne Rd/39, non-injury accident reported Wednesday morning.
Round Lake Rd/66, non-injury accident reported Wednesday morning.
S 6th St/Hope St, non-injury accident reported Wednesday afternoon.
Fire, medical aid
Tuesday
3:48 p.m., medical, Shasta Way, 5700 block.
3:48 p.m., medical, Airport Way, 3000 block.
4:03 p.m., medical, Sylvia Ave, 5500 block.
4:53 p.m., medical, Main St/S 11th St.
5:28 p.m., medical, Main St, 2500 block.
5:52 p.m., medical, Sargent Ave, 1400 block.
6:46 p.m., medical, Round Lake Rd, 4000 block.
8:05 p.m., medical, Round Lake Rd/Pat Dr.
8:34 p.m., medical, Howard Rd, 8100 block.
9:05 p.m., medical, Main St, 800 block.
9:19 p.m., medical, Market St, 2900 block.
Wednesday
6:22 a.m., medical, Kane St, 1700 block.
7:29 a.m., medical, Oregon Ave, 2000 block.
9:43 a.m., medical, Walnut Ave, 400 block.
10:31 a.m., medical, Bisbee St, 4200 block.
12:05 p.m., medical, Tulelake
12:48 p.m., brush fire, Klamath Ave, 300 block.
12:48 p.m., brush fire, Sydney Way/S 4th St.
1:04 p.m., vehicle fire, Harlan Dr, 6400 block.
1:28 p.m., medical, Crystal Springs Rd, 13300 block.