Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 108 people booked into the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Emma Lou Harrington, Klamath Falls, first-degree arson, held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Shawn Daniel Hogan, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Joshua Wolf Hanes, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Alex Nassar Audeh, Klamath Falls. Fugitive from another state, held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Eberlein Ave., 2200 block, assault reported Tuesday night.
Madison Street, 3300 block, assault reported Tuesday night.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Highway 97 N, 3800 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
Avalon Street/Eberlein Ave., vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Myrtlewood Drive, 4300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crater Lake Parkway, 300 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.
White Ave., 2100 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.
Esplanade Ave., 1400 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Bristol Ave., 2900 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Roosevelt Street, 200 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Moccasin Lane, 24000 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crashes
Washburn Way, 3600 block, hit and run reported Tuesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 2600 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.
Glacier Drive, 2600 block, hit and run reported Tuesday afternoon.
39/Kings Way, hit and run reported Tuesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 4800 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.
Highway 140 W, MP 43, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.
Highway 140 E, MP 1, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday night.
Highway 97, MP 218, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday morning.
Highway 97, MP 247, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.
Highway 97, MP 216, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.
Highway 140 E, MP 35, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday morning.
66, 12300 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday morning.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, hit and run reported Wednesday morning.
Highway 138, MP 88, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.
Fire, medical aid
Tuesday
4:07 p.m., medical, Patterson Street, 2100 block.
4:30 p.m., medical, Main Street, 200 block.
4:50 p.m., medical, Shasta Way, 3300 block.
5:24 p.m., medical, Castle Drive, 34400 block.
5:41 p.m., medical, Town Center Drive, 1000 block.
7:22 p.m., medical, Mission Ave., 1900 block.
8:16 p.m., medical, Finley Court, 11800 block.
Wednesday
2:19 a.m., medical, Kane Street, 1700 block.
7:42 a.m., medical, N Eldorado Blvd., 2100 block.
8:11 a.m., medical, Mitchell Street, 700 block.
11:38 a.m., structure fire, Washburn Way, 600 block.
1:10 p.m., medical, Forest View Drive, 3000 block.
1:59 p.m., medical, Daggett Ave., 2800 block.