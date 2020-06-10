Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 61 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Jason Alexander Gaskill; 49; Klamath Falls; first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing; held in lieu of $140,000 bail.
Tylor Christopher McMahan, 26, no location listed, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
S 6th Street, 4300 block, assault reported Tuesday evening.
Main Street, 600 block, assault reported Tuesday evening.
Hope Street, 3800 block, assault reported Tuesday night.
N 5th Street, 300 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
S 6th Street, 4200 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
Gary Street, 1900 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.
Mortimer Street, 200 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Arthur Street, 1800 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.
N 11th Street, 200 block, vandalism reported Tuesday evening.
S 6th Street, 7200 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.
Harlan Drive, 5100 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
S 6th Street, 3200 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Summers Lane, 3500 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Mitchell Street, 1000 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
A Street, 29300 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Hope Street, 1400 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.
Homedale Road, 3900 block, burglary reported Wednesday afternoon.
N 11th Street, 300 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crashes
S 6th Street, 3500 block, hit and run reported Tuesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 6200 block, hit and run reported Tuesday afternoon.
39/Kings Way, non-injury crash reported Tuesday night.
S 6th Street/39, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.
Southside Expressway/Summers Lane, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.