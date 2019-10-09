Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 117 people in the Klamath County Jail.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Stella Renee Forrester, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Salvador Luis Serrato, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Shawn Daniel Hogan, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Joseph Elwood Hart, Lapine, probation violation, held without bail.
Joshua Douglas Adams; Klamath Falls; attempt to elude police officers, probation violation, criminal driving with license suspended/revoked, recklessly endangering, reckless driving; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Albert Bigpaws Cress, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
James David Knoester, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Jason Edward Linn, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
BUII
Charles Kasson Norton, Bend, booked and released.