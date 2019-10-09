Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 117 people in the Klamath County Jail.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Stella Renee Forrester, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Salvador Luis Serrato, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Shawn Daniel Hogan, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Joseph Elwood Hart, Lapine, probation violation, held without bail.

Joshua Douglas Adams; Klamath Falls; attempt to elude police officers, probation violation, criminal driving with license suspended/revoked, recklessly endangering, reckless driving; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

Albert Bigpaws Cress, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.

James David Knoester, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Jason Edward Linn, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

DUII

None reported.

BUII

Charles Kasson Norton, Bend, booked and released.

Tags