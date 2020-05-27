Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 81 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Tyson Earl Porter; 32; Klamath Falls; parole violation, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest; held in lieu of $11,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Daggett Ave., 2800 block, assault reported Tuesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 5200 block, assault reported Tuesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Watchman Court, 7500 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Mallard Lane, 1500 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.
Tableland Road/Oregon Pines Road, vandalism reported Tuesday evening.
McClellan Drive, 1800 block, vandalism reported Tuesday night.
Arthur Street, 1900 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.
Main Street, 400 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Ogden Street, 1400 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Hwy. 140 W, 21000 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Laurelwood Drive, 4900 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Altamont Drive, 4500 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
White Ave., 2400 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Modoc Point Highway, 36700 block, burglary reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crashes
Sprague River Road, 14700 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 6400 block, hit and run reported Tuesday evening.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, hit and run reported Wednesday morning.
N 4th Street/Pine Street, hit and run reported Wednesday afternoon.