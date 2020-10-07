Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 89 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Trent Lee Johnson, 34, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.
Kayla Rebecca Robinson, 33, Klamath Falls, first-degree theft, booked and released.
Christopher Ray Alston, 32, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Cody Lee Ross, 34, Merrill, parole violation, held without bail.
Peter Franz Paffen, 43, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Rachelle Ruth Anderson; 41; Klamath Falls; parole violation, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $10,00 bail.
Zach Chase Borner, 26, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.
Michael Burdett Clark; 47; Klamath Falls; criminal driving while suspended/revoked, four counts of failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $40,000 bail.
DUII
Eduardo Zamora Langunas, 25, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Kyle Richard Aubert, 33, Beaver Creek, BUII, booked and released.
Jordan Lee Black; 22; Klamath Falls; two counts of DUII, recklessly endangering; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.