Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 124 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Katherine Elizabeth Peters, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Raul Lopez-Sanchez, Klamath Falls, possession of methamphetamine, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Melissa Anne Beacom, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Jose Ramon Villegas Vidana; Weed, Calif.; first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, tampering with evidence, attempt to commit a crime; booked and released.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
None reported.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Arthur Street, 1900 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
East Main Street, 500 block, theft reported Tuesday night.
East Yahooskin Street, 100 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
South Sixth Street, 2500 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Prairie Dog Drive, 7500 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Accidents
Washburn way, 3600 block, non-injury accident reported Tuesday night.
Highway 39, MP 9, non-injury accident reported Tuesday night.
Highway 39, MP 9, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Wednesday morning.
West Main Street/97 S, accident reported Wednesday morning.
Sprague River Road/Sprague River Drive, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Wednesday morning.
South Sixth Street, 2500 block, non-injury accident reported Wednesday morning.
South Sixth Street, 2500 block, non-injury accident reported Wednesday afternoon.
Fire, medical aid
Tuesday
3:17 p.m., medical, Avalon Street, 1800 block.
4:30 p.m., medical, Summers Lane, 3900 block.
4:44 p.m., structure fire, Shasta Way, 4300 block.
4:47 p.m., medical, Cherry Street, 42700 block.
5:50 p.m., medical, Lowell Street, 300 block.
6:41 p.m., medical, Swisher Road, 15700 block.
7:06 p.m., medical, Bristol Ave., 4500 block.
9:32 p.m., medical, Commercial Street/S 6th Street.
10:23 p.m., medical, Alva Ave., 3400 block.
10:30 p.m., medical, Mission Ave., 1900 block.
Wednesday
1:16 a.m., structure fire, Lincoln Street, 900 block.
3:59 a.m., medical, Hill Road, 14200 block.
4:50 a.m., medical, Fargo Street, 1900 block.
6:10 a.m., medical, Washburn Way, 600 block.
6:51 a.m., medical, Porpoise Lane, 30000 block.
9:05 a.m., medical, Boyle road, 2400 block.
10:29 a.m., medical, Madison Street, 1600 block.
11:32 p.m., smoke report, Bills Road, 146400 block.
11:58 a.m., medical, Shasta Way, 2600 block.
12:13 a.m., medical, Springwood Drive, 2300 block.
1:45 p.m., medical, N Eldorado Blvd., 2100 block.