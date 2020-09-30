Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 95 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

None.

DUII

None.

Assaults

Harbor Isles Blvd., 600 block, assault reported Tuesday afternoon.

Reclamation Ave., 2200 block, assault reported Wednesday morning.

Miller Ave., 5200 block, assault reported Wednesday morning.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Altamont Drive, 3500 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.

Corvallis Street, 2900 block, vandalism reported Tuesday night.

Glenridge Way/Homedale Road, theft reported Wednesday morning.

Lakeshore Drive, 600 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.

97 N, 138300 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.

Quarry Street, 3500 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.

Van Camp Street, 2100 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.

S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.

Crashes

S 6th Street/Summers Lane, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.

Casa Way, 5700 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday evening.

Highway 39, MP 11, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.

S 6th Street/Gettle Street, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.

Black Pine Lane/Shasta Fir Way, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday morning.

