Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 77 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Robert Fredrick Burss, 62, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
David Wayne Blanton; 58; Bonanza; unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, parole violation, felon in possession of a weapon; held in lieu of $40,000 bail.
Erick Adam Lopez; 26; Klamath Falls; probation violation, fourth-degree assault, strangulation; held in lieu of $37,500 bail.
Michael Frank Banuelos, 46, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Austin Street, 2000 block, assault reported Wednesday morning.
N 4th Street, 200 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
S 6th Street, 3800 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 5600 block, vandalism reported Tuesday evening.
Summers Lane/Shasta Way, vandalism reported Tuesday night.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Bristol Court, 4100 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Bly Mountain Cutoff Road, 5400 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Main Street, 200 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Clinton Ave., 4800 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crashes
Highway 97, MP 227, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.
Midland Rest Area, hit and run reported Wednesday afternoon.
N Eldorado Ave., 1700 block, hit and run reported Wednesday afternoon.