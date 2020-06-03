Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 75 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Weylin Westley Woodlief; 29; Keno; two counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment, second-degree theft, two counts of third-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief, carrying a concealed firearm; booked and released.
Ignacio Espinoza Villegas; 24; Woodburn; unlawful delivery of cocaine, unlawful manufacturing of cocaine, unlawful possession of cocaine; booked and released.
Daniel Jay Paddock; 34; Klamath Falls; parole violation; held without bail.
Jesse Aaron Snyder; 34; Klamath Falls; parole violation; booked and released.
DUII
Jarrod Wayne Charles; 45; Klamath Falls; booked and released.
Michael Grant Zachow; 61; Klamath Falls; booked and released.
Assaults
Main Street, 010 block, assault reported Tuesday evening.
Main Street, 070 block, assault reported Wednesday morning.
McGuire Ave., 10000 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Etna Street, 1700 block, vandalism reported Tuesday evening.
Summers Lane, 3100 block, vandalism reported Tuesday evening.
Wilford Ave., 1300 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Lolah Street, 141000 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.
Mallory Drive, 11000 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
La Jolla Court, 3600 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Shasta Way, 3200 block, burglary reported Wednesday afternoon.
Oregon Ave., 2100 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Bisbee Street, 3700 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Clinton Ave., 4200 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Cross Road, 2300 block, burglary reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crashes
Sprague River Road, MP 5, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.
W Front Street/N Jefferson Street, non-injury crash reported Tuesday evening.
S 6th Street/Fargo Street, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.