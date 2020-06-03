Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 75 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Weylin Westley Woodlief; 29; Keno; two counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment, second-degree theft, two counts of third-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief, carrying a concealed firearm; booked and released.

Ignacio Espinoza Villegas; 24; Woodburn; unlawful delivery of cocaine, unlawful manufacturing of cocaine, unlawful possession of cocaine; booked and released. 

Daniel Jay Paddock; 34; Klamath Falls; parole violation; held without bail.

Jesse Aaron Snyder; 34; Klamath Falls; parole violation; booked and released.

DUII

Jarrod Wayne Charles; 45; Klamath Falls; booked and released.

Michael Grant Zachow; 61; Klamath Falls; booked and released. 

Assaults

Main Street, 010 block, assault reported Tuesday evening. 

Main Street, 070 block, assault reported Wednesday morning.

McGuire Ave., 10000 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon. 

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Etna Street, 1700 block, vandalism reported Tuesday evening. 

Summers Lane, 3100 block, vandalism reported Tuesday evening. 

Wilford Ave., 1300 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.

Lolah Street, 141000 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning. 

Mallory Drive, 11000 block, theft reported Wednesday morning. 

La Jolla Court, 3600 block, theft reported Wednesday morning. 

Shasta Way, 3200 block, burglary reported Wednesday afternoon. 

Oregon Ave., 2100 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon. 

Bisbee Street, 3700 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon. 

Clinton Ave., 4200 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon. 

Cross Road, 2300 block, burglary reported Wednesday afternoon. 

Crashes

Sprague River Road, MP 5, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon. 

W Front Street/N Jefferson Street, non-injury crash reported Tuesday evening. 

S 6th Street/Fargo Street, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon. 

