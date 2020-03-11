There are currently 136 people booked at the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
James Thomas Bailey, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported
Assaults
Upham Street, 1000 block, assault reported Wednesday morning
Pleasant Avenue, 1400 block, assault reported Wednesday morning
Esplanade Avenue, 1300 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon
Burglary, theft and vandalism
White Avenue, 2100 block, theft reported Wednesday morning
South 8th Street, 200 block, theft reported Wednesday morning
Laverne Avenue, 4400 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning
Greensprings Drive, 2700 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon