There are currently 136 people booked at the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

James Thomas Bailey, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.

DUII

None reported

Assaults

Upham Street, 1000 block, assault reported Wednesday morning

Pleasant Avenue, 1400 block, assault reported Wednesday morning

Esplanade Avenue, 1300 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon

Burglary, theft and vandalism

White Avenue, 2100 block, theft reported Wednesday morning

South 8th Street, 200 block, theft reported Wednesday morning

Laverne Avenue, 4400 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning

Greensprings Drive, 2700 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning

Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon

