Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 141 people in the Klamath County Jail.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Soleil Vashaum Allen; Klamath Falls; probation violation, assault of a public safety officer; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
David Andrew Hartsell, Klamath Falls, three counts of failure to appear — bench warrant, booked and released.
Donovan Emery White, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Tracy Ricky Lee Brenton; Klamath Falls; two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of menacing, fourth-degree assault, possession of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Jaime Riley Watters; Klamath Falls; first-degree criminal mistreatment, fourth-degree assault, strangulation; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Hosea Daniel Catterall; Scotts Mills, Ore.; second-degree burglary, two counts of failure to appear—bench warrant; held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Nevada Ave./California Ave., assault reported Tuesday evening.
Payne Alley, 200 block, assault reported Tuesday night.
Onyx Ave., 3200 block, assault reported Tuesday night.
N. Laguna Street, 300 block, assault reported Wednesday morning.
S. Sixth Street, 2000 block, assault reported Wednesday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Highway 39/Chin Road, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Kincheloe Ave., 10600 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Eberlein Ave., 2700 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Crest Street, 300 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Rio Vista Way, 3600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Accidents
S. Sixth Street, 5500 block, hit and run reported Tuesday afternoon.
Highway 97 N., 109400 block non-injury accident reported Tuesday evening.
Fire, medical aid
Tuesday
4:06 p.m., medical, E Schonchin Street, 200 block.
8:11 p.m., medical, Fishhole Creek Road, 16500 block.
10:04 p.m., medical, Oak Ave., 1600 block.
10:11 p.m., medical, Altamont Drive, 4300 block.
10:31 p.m., medical, Hanks Street, 500 block.
10:35 p.m., medical, S 6th Street, 200 block.
Wednesday
12:34 a.m., medical, Town Center Drive, 1000 block.
12:51 a.m., medical, Worden Ave., 1700 block.
1:30 a.m., medical, Broyles Ave., 15200 block.
5:26 a.m., medical, Delaware Ave., 5600 block.
6:27 a.m., medical, Swallow Court, 5000 block.
8:40 a.m., medical, Greensprings Drive, 2000 block.
9:32 a.m., medical, Hill Street, 100 block.
9:56 a.m., medical, Wocus Way, 29200 block.
11:10 a.m., medical, Town Center Drive, 1000 block.
12:35 p.m., medical, Hamaker lane, 17800 block.
1:43 p.m., medical, Drazil Road, 19000 block.