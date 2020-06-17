Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 63 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Kekai Coleman Phetteplace, 27, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Samantha Lynn Bateman, 26, Klamath Falls, probation violation, booked and released.
Alexandra Elise Pilkington, 34, Klamath Falls, first-degree theft, booked and released.
Howard George Louch, 40, Klamath Falls, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, booked and released.
Jeri Ann Lee; 48; Klamath Falls; attempt to commit crime, unlawful use of weapon, second-degree criminal mischief; booked and released.
Justin Dean Hill, 32, Transient, parole violation, held without bail.
Devin Dean Elwess; 26; Spokane, Wash.; unlawful delivery of heroin, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of methylenedioxymethamphetamine, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, importing or exporting marijuana; held in lieu of $110,000 bail.
Vern Leonard Peet; 30; Klamath Falls; attempt to elude police, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, failure to perform duties of driver; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Leianna Lyn Siikanen, 32, Klamath Falls, unlawful possession of heroin, booked and released.
DUII
Israel Santillan; 21; Klamath Falls; DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangerment; booked and released.
Kenneth Allen Sheffield, 53, Klamath Falls, operating a boat under the influence, booked and released.
Assaults
Home Ave., 2300 block, assault reported Wednesday morning.
Main Street, 10 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
S 6th Street, 2500 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.
Shasta Way, 4600 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Hope Street, 2700 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Main Street, 600 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
S 6th Street, 5100 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Barry Ave., 3900 block, burglary reported Wednesday afternoon.
Collisions
S 5th Street/Oak Ave., collision reported Tuesday afternoon.
Highway 138, MP 98, motor vehicle collision with injuries reported Tuesday evening.
E Langell Valley Road, 8200 block, motor vehicle collision with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.