Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 106 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Matthew Gregory Meske; 44; Westfir, Ore.; first-degree criminal mistreatment, recklessly endangering, harassment; booked and released.
Benito Duran Alvarado; 52; Dayton, Ore.; two counts of online sexual corruption of a child, luring a minor; held in lieu of $45,000 bail.
Tracy Ricky Lee Brenton; 25; Klamath Falls; second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon; held in lieu of $110,000 bail.
Russell Allen Lavender, 26, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Latoya Tay Miller; 27; Klamath Falls; hit and run vehicle-injury, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon; held in lieu of $120,000 bail.
Chance Jospeh Clause, 34, Lakeview, parole violation, held without bail.
Rick Wayne Blanchard, 30, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
DUII
Josheph Abraham Allen; 32; Chiloquin; DUII, criminal driving while suspended/revoked; booked and released.
Charles Michael Edsberg, 79, Chiloquin, booked and released.
Assaults
Montelius Street, 2700 block, assault reported Tuesday afternoon.
S 8th Street/Klamath Ave., assault reported Tuesday afternoon.
Blue Mountain Drive, 5400 block, assault reported Tuesday night.
Cypress Ave., 900 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Division Street, 300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Miller Street, 4000 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.
Summers Lane, 2400 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Boardman Ave., 3400 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Arthur Street, 1600 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Fishhole Creek Road, 17700 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Homedale Road, 1900 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.
La Jolla Court, 3600 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Union Ave., 2400 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Cannon Ave., 4500 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
N 5th Street, 400 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
E Main Street, 100 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crashes
Highway 66, MP 41, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.
Washburn Way, 3300 block, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.