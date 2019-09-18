Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 113 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a current capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Adam Paul Fortin; Klamath Falls; possession of methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $85,000 bail.
Douglas James White; Klamath Falls; first-degree robbery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, third-degree assault, second-degree theft; held in lieu of $130,000 bail.
Justin David Cullen, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
None were reported.
Assaults
Division Street, 1300 block, assault reported Tuesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3300 block, assault reported Wednesday morning.
Main Street, 2500 block, assault reported Wednesday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Washburn way, 3600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 6400 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Wasco Ave., 100 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.
Main Street, 1600 block, burglary reported Tuesday evening.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.
Union Ave., 2500 block, theft reported Tuesday night.
Martin Street, 300 block, theft reported Tuesday night.
Valley View Lane, 5700 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.
Fulton Street, 500 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Accidents{/span}
Onyx Drive/Onyx Place, hit and run reported Tuesday afternoon.
Homedale road, 3200 block, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.
Highway 140 E, MP 13, non-injury accident reported Tuesday evening.
Clover Creek Road, MP 10, non-injury accident reported Wednesday morning.
Dead Indian Memorial Road, MP 34, non-injury accident reported Wednesday morning.
Olene, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Wednesday morning.
Birddog Drive, 3900 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.
Sumers Lane, 3800 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.
Fire, medical aid
Tuesday{/span}
3:47 p.m., medical, Jade Terrace, 300 block.
4:41 p.m., medical, Chiloquin Blvd., 300 block.
10:44 p.m., medical, Norgold Lane, 5500 block.
Wednesday{/span}
2:10 a.m., medical, Norgold Lane, 5500 block.
2:19 a.m., medical, Lobart Way, 40100 block.
3:51 a.m., medical, Shasta Way, 2600 block.
4:52 a.m., medical, S 6th Street/Spring Street.
9:30 a.m., medical, S 6th Street, 6800 block.
10:19 a.m., medical, Jade Terrace, 300 block.
11:31 a.m., medical, Holbrook Street, 3400 block.
11:42 a.m., medical, Hillside Ave., 100 block.
1:04 a.m., medical, Kellal Lane, 5500 block.
1:42 p.m., medical, Daggett Ave., 2800 block.