Klamath County Jail

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 64 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Brandy Lorainne Cox; 44; Klamath Falls; first-degree theft, four counts of fraudulent use of a credit card; booked and released.

Jonathan Charles Trosper; 31; Klamath Falls; first-degree forgery, first-degree theft; booked and released.

Christopher Allen Hescock, 32, Chiloquin, parole violation, held without bail.

Shane Delmar Whynot, 29, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.

Soleil Vashaum Allen; 23; Klamath Falls; aggravated harassment, assault a public safety officer; held without bail.

James David Kilburn; 27; Keno; probation violation, strangulation, five counts of recklessly endangering, reckless driving, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse, menacing, harassment; held in lieu of $40,000 bail.

Leslie Robert Hancock; 32; Klamath Falls; three counts of third-degree robbery, fourth-degree assaults, second-degree theft, possession of methamphetamine, four counts of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a weapon, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, three counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of menacing, first-degree theft; held in lieu of $122,500 bail.

DUII

Jeremiah Lynn Chasteen, 19, Lebannon, booked and released.

