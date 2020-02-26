Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 151 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Victor Eugene Burdine; 48; Harrisburg, Ore.; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Lalan Jerrel Nix, 38, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Shawn Daniel Hogan, 40, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Dennis Wayne Hinshaw, 57, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
James Oliver Liskey; 32; Hornbrook, Calif.; felon possession of body armor, felon in possession of a weapon, importing or exporting marijuana, fugitive from another state; held in lieu of $45,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.