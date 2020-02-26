Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 151 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Victor Eugene Burdine; 48; Harrisburg, Ore.; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Lalan Jerrel Nix, 38, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.

Shawn Daniel Hogan, 40, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Dennis Wayne Hinshaw, 57, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

James Oliver Liskey; 32; Hornbrook, Calif.; felon possession of body armor, felon in possession of a weapon, importing or exporting marijuana, fugitive from another state; held in lieu of $45,000 bail.

DUII

None reported.

