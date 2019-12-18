Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 108 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Robert Edward Lee; Klamath Falls; five counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, second-degree theft, second-degree burglary; held in lieu of $65,000 bail.
Clayton Anthony Grant; no location listed; first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree burglary; held in lieu of $35,000 bail.
Robert Ronald Joseph Long, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Winona Leah Townsend; Beatty; probation violation, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Joseph Lee Bachman; Klamath Falls; twenty-six counts of encourage child sex abuse, 13 counts of unlawful dissemination of intimate image; held in lieu of $455,000 bail.
Seth David Mayes; Klamath Falls; two counts of aggravated identity theft, first-degree aggravated theft, four counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, first-degree theft, four counts of second-degree forgery; held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
DUII
Bonnie Sue Lance; Klamath Falls; DUII, fourth-degree assault; held without bail.
Assaults
None reported.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
South Sixth Street, 4300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
South Rogers Street, 200 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
Altamont Drive, 4400 block, vandalism reported Tuesday night.
North Second Street, 400 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Darrow Ave., 2300 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
South Sixth Street, 3000 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Bonanza High School, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Sturdivant Ave., 4300 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
South Broad Street, 400 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Main Street, 600 block, burglary reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crashes
S 6th Street, 2300 block, hit and run reported Tuesday afternoon.
Washburn Way/Onyx Ave., non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.
Bristol Ave./Altamont Drive, non-injury crash reported Tuesday evening.
Lakeshore Drive, 2100 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday evening.
39/Henley Road, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.
Hilyard Ave./Washburn Way, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday morning.
Clover Creek road/Dead Indian Memorial Road, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.
Eberlein Ave./Washburn Way, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Southside Bypass/Washburn Way, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.
Fire, medical aid
Tuesday
3:19 p.m., medical, Glenwood Drive, 5500 block.
8:47 p.m., medical, S Third Ave., 600 block.
8:51 p.m., medical, Chemult Depot Street, 109500 block.
9:17 p.m., medical, 97 N, 109400 block.
Wednesday
2:49 a.m., medical, Ferrier Ave., 4300 block.
4:40 a.m., medical, Applegate Ave., 2500 block.
10:55 a.m., medical, Main Street/Tulelake.
1:33 p.m., medical, 97 S, 9300 block.
2:17 p.m., vehicle fire, 140 W/Dead Indian Memorial Road.
2:45 p.m., medical, Washburn Way, 600 block.
2:53 p.m., medical, N Eldorado Blvd./Sloan Street.