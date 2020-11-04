Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 87 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Glenda Dawn Sobrero; 18; Klamath Falls; first-degree forgery, two counts of fraudulent use of credit card; booked and released.

Jerry Lynn Buckhannon; 41; Klamath Falls; first-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon; held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Elias George Samson, 23, no location listed, parole violation, held without bail.

DUII

Edwardo Beltran Martinez, 21, Klamath Falls, booked and released.

Alex James Remstedt; 19; Bly, DUII, reckless driving; booked and released.

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

Tags