Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 87 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Glenda Dawn Sobrero; 18; Klamath Falls; first-degree forgery, two counts of fraudulent use of credit card; booked and released.
Jerry Lynn Buckhannon; 41; Klamath Falls; first-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon; held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Elias George Samson, 23, no location listed, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
Edwardo Beltran Martinez, 21, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Alex James Remstedt; 19; Bly, DUII, reckless driving; booked and released.