Klamath County Jail

n As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 116 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

n Paulina Marie Carnagey, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.

n Daniel Timothy Perkins; Klamath Falls; parole violation, possession of methamphetamine, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

DUII

n Michael Jason Hughes, La Pine, booked and released.

Assaults

n Southgate Drive, 5900 block, assault reported Wednesday morning.

n Main Street, 300 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.

n Balsam Drive, 4400 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

n South Sixth Street, 5700 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.

n South Sixth Street, 5700 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.

n Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.

n Homedale Road, 3300 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.

n Highway 97 North/South Chiloquin Road, theft reported Wednesday morning.

n Avalon Street, 3400 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.

n East Main Street, 800 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.

n Conger Ave., 500 block, burglary reported Wednesday afternoon.

n Highway 97 North, 138300 block, vandalism reported Wednesday.

Accidents

n Hill Road/Matney Way, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.

n Highway 97, MP 277, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.

n Bisbee Street/Laverne Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.

n South Sixth Street/Crater Lake Parkway, non-injury accident reported Wednesday morning.

n Hope Street/Boardman Ave., non-injury accident reported Wednesday morning.

n Highway 39, MP 6, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Wednesday morning.

n High Street/North Ninth Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.

n Owens Street/Wantland Avenue, non-injury accident reported Wednesday afternoon.

