Klamath County Jail
n As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 116 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
n Paulina Marie Carnagey, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
n Daniel Timothy Perkins; Klamath Falls; parole violation, possession of methamphetamine, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
DUII
n Michael Jason Hughes, La Pine, booked and released.
Assaults
n Southgate Drive, 5900 block, assault reported Wednesday morning.
n Main Street, 300 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
n Balsam Drive, 4400 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
n South Sixth Street, 5700 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.
n South Sixth Street, 5700 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
n Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
n Homedale Road, 3300 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
n Highway 97 North/South Chiloquin Road, theft reported Wednesday morning.
n Avalon Street, 3400 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
n East Main Street, 800 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
n Conger Ave., 500 block, burglary reported Wednesday afternoon.
n Highway 97 North, 138300 block, vandalism reported Wednesday.
Accidents
n Hill Road/Matney Way, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.
n Highway 97, MP 277, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
n Bisbee Street/Laverne Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.
n South Sixth Street/Crater Lake Parkway, non-injury accident reported Wednesday morning.
n Hope Street/Boardman Ave., non-injury accident reported Wednesday morning.
n Highway 39, MP 6, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Wednesday morning.
n High Street/North Ninth Street, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.
n Owens Street/Wantland Avenue, non-injury accident reported Wednesday afternoon.