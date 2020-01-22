Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 140 people booked in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Stuart James Barnett, 34, Klamath Falls; unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful delivery of heroin; booked and released.
John William Kahler, 66, Klamath Falls; unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; booked and released.
DUII
Charley Anne Sunshine Costelloe, 29, Klamath Falls, held in lieu of $7,500 bail.
Assault
South Sixth Street, 2300 block, assault reported Tuesday afternoon.
Mayberry Drive/Thimbleberry Circle, assault reported Wednesday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
East Main Street, 700 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
River View Drive/Pine Cone Drive, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Lytton Street, 600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
South Sixth Street, 7300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Tuesday night.
Garden Ave., 2300 block, theft reported Tuesday night.
South Sixth Street, 2800 block, theft reported Tuesday night.
Main Street, 700 block, theft reported Tuesday night.
South Eighth Street, 300 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.