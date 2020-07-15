Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 76 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Jason Edward Higuera, 46, Klamath Falls, three counts of failure to report as a sex offender, booked and released.
Haily Rebecca Short, 23, Klamath Falls, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, booked and released.
Dyllan Ernest Mabou; 21; Chiloquin; two counts of second-degree burglary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, second-degree theft; held without bail.
Dennis James Hadd; 49; Klamath Falls; unlawful use of a weapon, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse, three counts of strangulation, menacing; held in lieu of $85,000 bail.
Ruth Ann Bravo, 48, Klamath Falls, three counts of failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Christian Scott Taylor; 29; LaPine; second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, second-degree criminal mischief; booked and released.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Biehn Street, 2000 block, assault reported Tuesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3300 block, assault reported Tuesday afternoon.
Michigan Ave., 300 block, assault reported Tuesday evening.
Greensprings Drive, 1600 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Chiloquin, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Lakewoods Drive, 41500 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
Edison Ave., 2700 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.
Laverne Ave., 3200 block, burglary reported Tuesday night.
Malone Road, 22100 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Tiffany Ave., 1800 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Vine Ave., 2100 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Eberlein Ave., 2700 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Uhrmann Road, 4800 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crashes
S 6th Street, 7200 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.
Campus Drive/Dahlia Street, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.