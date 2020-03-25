Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 72 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Sharaha Ann Cook, 29, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
None reported.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Anderson Ave., 3700 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
Mabel Drive, 149000 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Pershing Way, 2700 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Highway 97, 136300 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.
Sturdivant Ave., 4500 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crashes
Highway 97, MP 239, crash reported Tuesday night.
Klamath Ave/S 5th Street, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.
Transformer Road, 31700 block, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.