Klamath County Jail

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 72 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Sharaha Ann Cook, 29, Klamath Falls, parole violation, booked and released.

DUII

None reported.

Assaults

None reported.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Anderson Ave., 3700 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.

Mabel Drive, 149000 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.

Pershing Way, 2700 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.

Highway 97, 136300 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.

Sturdivant Ave., 4500 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.

Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.

Crashes

Highway 97, MP 239, crash reported Tuesday night.

Klamath Ave/S 5th Street, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.

Transformer Road, 31700 block, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.

