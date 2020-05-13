Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 77 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Leena Lorraine Alvarez, 48, Sprague River, unlawful use of a weapon, held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Joshua Adam Green; 38; no location listed; probation violation, possession of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Robert Lee Faulkner, 35, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Jason Daniel Smith, 45, no location listed, three counts of second-degree arson, held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
None reported.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Hwy. 97 N, 5400 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Greensprings Drive, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 3400 block, theft reported Tuesday night.
Washburn Way, 3300 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Crashes
Shasta Way, 2600 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.
Hwy. 58, MP 68, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday morning.
Laverne Ave., 1600 block, hit and run reported Wednesday morning.
S 6th Street/Washburn Way, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 2300 block, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.