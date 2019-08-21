Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 117 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a current capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Ashleigh Nicole Mayes, Klamath Falls, fail to appear, held in lieu $10,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Washburn Way, 3600 block, assault reported Wednesday morning.
Summers Lane, 1400 block, assault reported Wednesday morning.
58, 18000 block, assault reported Wednesday morning.
Summers Ln/S 6th St, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Bristol Ave, 3100 block, vandalism reported Tuesday evening.
S 5th St, 300 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Martin St, 200 block, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Washington St, 500 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Clover Creek Rd/Dead Indian Memorial Rd, vandalism reported Wednesday morning.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
S 6th St, 2800 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Bisbee St, 4700 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
S 6th St, 3000 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
La Jolla Ct, 3600 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
S 6th St, 4300 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Martin St, 300 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Collisions
Cross Rd, 5100 block, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Wednesday morning.
Sunset Cove Campground, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.
Fire, medical aid
Tuesday
6:39 p.m., medical, Sage Way, 6200 block.
6:39 p.m., medical, Kane St, 2400 block.
7:22 p.m., medical, Odell Lake.
7:51 p.m., medical, Riverside Dr, 100 block.
8:44 p.m., medical, Main St, 136700 block.
9:04 p.m., medical, Shasta Way, 2600 block.
10:32 p.m., medical, Hwy 97, MP 175.
Wednesday
3:06 a.m., medical, Tingley Ln, 6700 block.
9:17 a.m., medical, Campus Dr, 3200 block.
9:25 a.m., medical, Summers Ln, 2700 block.
10:54 a.m., medical, Daggett Ave, 2800 block.
11:32 a.m., medical, Madison St, 1500 block.
11:48 a.m., medical, Washburn Way, 1900 block.
12:02 p.m., medical, White Ave, 2400 block.
2:52 p.m., medical, Washburn Way, 2400 block.
3:01 p.m., medical, Charley Ave, 500 block.
3:34 p.m., medical, S 6th St, 7500 block.