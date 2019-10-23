Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 118 people booked at the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Christopher Ray Alston, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Amanda Rochelle Volk, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.

Stephanie Ann Garza, Dorris, probation violation, held in lieu of $7,500 bail.

Nicholas Lee Derosier, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Melissa Lynn Chatten, Klamath Falls, possession of methamphetamine, held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

DUII

Kajsa Clarice Lund; Klamath Falls; DUII, second degree criminal mischief; booked and released.

Phillip Joseph Filipelli; Manton, Calif., booked and released.

Assaults

Gary Street, 1700 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.

