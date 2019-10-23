Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 118 people booked at the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Christopher Ray Alston, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Amanda Rochelle Volk, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Stephanie Ann Garza, Dorris, probation violation, held in lieu of $7,500 bail.
Nicholas Lee Derosier, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Melissa Lynn Chatten, Klamath Falls, possession of methamphetamine, held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
DUII
Kajsa Clarice Lund; Klamath Falls; DUII, second degree criminal mischief; booked and released.
Phillip Joseph Filipelli; Manton, Calif., booked and released.
Assaults
Gary Street, 1700 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.