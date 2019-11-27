Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday morning, there were 121 people in the Klamath County Jail which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Jeffry Michael Vinson; Klamath Falls; fist-degree theft, unlawful use of a motor vehicle; booked and released.
Steven William Erdmann; Klamath Falls; six-counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse, six counts of second-degree encouraging of child sex abuse, six counts of unlawful dissemination of an intimate image; held in lieu of $255,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
High Street, 900 block, assault reported Tuesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Lakeshore Drive, 1000 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, vandalism reported Tuesday evening.
Main Street, 700 block, burglary reported Tuesday night.
Accidents
Highway 97/Greensprings Drive, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Lincoln Street, 800 block, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Highway 97 South, 5000 block, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 239, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 283, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crater Lake Parkway/Main Street, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
California Ave./N. First Street, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
N. Eighth Street/Lincoln Street, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon,
Highway 140 E, MP 14, accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
South Sixth Street, 2800 block, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
South Sixth Street/Washburn Way, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Highway 58, MP 72, accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Jug Drive/Mohawk Drive, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 267, noninjury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Oregon Ave., 2300 block, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Cater Lake Parkway/Etna Street, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Cypress Ave./Georgia Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.
Campus Drive/Crater Lake Parkway, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Main Street/Conger Ave., accident reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crater Lake Parkway/S 6th Street, non-injury accident reported Tuesday evening.
Highway 140 E, MP 54, non-injury accident reported Tuesday evening.
Highway 66, MP 57, non-injury accident reported Tuesday evening.
Bristol Ave., 4200 block, non-injury accident reported Tuesday evening.
Highway 97, MP 267, non-injury accident reported Tuesday night.
Highway 97, MP 235, non-injury accident reported Wednesday morning.
Highway 97, MP 185, non-injury accident reported Wednesday morning.
Clover Creek Road, MP 9, non-injury accident reported Wednesday morning.
Highway 97, MP 215, non-injury accident reported Wednesday morning.
Highway 39, MP 8, non-injury accident reported Wednesday morning.
Highway 140 E, MP 49, non-injury accident reported Wednesday morning.
Highway 97, MP 267, non-injury accident reported Wednesday morning.
Fire, medical aid
Tuesday
3:28 p.m., medical, Highway 139/Tionesta Road.
3:46 p.m., medical, S 6th Street, 4300 block.
4:05 p.m., medical, Wagon Wheel Road, 100 block.
4:33 p.m., medical, Ogden Street, 2200 block.
5:47 p.m., medical, Main Street, 010 block.
5:51 p.m., medical, High Street, 900 block.
6:13 p.m., medical, Washburn Way, 600 block.
6:53 p.m., medical, Whitmore Street, 56300 block.
8:45 p.m., medical, S 6th Street, 5500 block.
9:40 p.m., medical, Shasta Way, 4700 block.
10:28 p.m., medical, Washburn Way, 600 block.
11:00 p.m., medical, N Eldorado Blvd., 2100 block.
Wednesday
12:35 a.m., medical, Tepee Lane, 23100 block.
2:52 a.m., medical, Shasta Way, 3300 block.
5:26 a.m., medical, Cottage Ave., 5200 block.
6:46 a.m., medical, Kane Street, 2400 block.