Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday morning, there were 78 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Jase Joseph Gonzales; 33; Bonanza; probation violation, second-degree assault, strangulation, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse; booked and released.
Sheranda Sheree Cole; 31; Klamath Falls; parole violation, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempt to elude police officers, reckless driving; held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Wiard Street, 2100 block, assault reported Tuesday afternoon.
N 4th Street, 200 block, assault reported Wednesday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Casebeer Road, 31100 block, burglary reported Tuesday afternoon.
Washington Street, 300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Tuesday night.
Front Street, 1200 block, burglary reported Wednesday morning.
N 10th Street, 500 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Greensprings Drive, 3000 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
S 6th Street, 2300 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Villa Drive, 5100 block, vandalism reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crashes
Lincoln Street/N 10th Street, hit and run reported Tuesday night.
Highway 140 E, MP 38, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.
Highway 97, MP 195, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.
S 6th Street, 5500 block, hit and run reported Wednesday morning.
Auburn Street, 1900 block, hit and run reported Wednesday afternoon.
Summers Lane/S 6th Street, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.