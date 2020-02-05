Klamath County Jail
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 132 people booked in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Adah One Hoey, 28, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Kenneth Francis Ebbert, 55, Klamath Falls, felony failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Misty Lynn Marie Dodson, 37, La Pine, probation violation, held without bail.
Joshua Dale Clem; 39; Klamath Falls; fourth-degree assault/witness by minor child, strangulation; held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Kathleen Ruth Whipple, 58, White City, two counts of felony failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $1,500 bail.
Dustin Mitchell Helms; 44; Klamath Falls; first-degree burglary, reckless burning; held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Jonathan Michael Fraioli, 32, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Michael Paul Vaughn, 26, Lakeview, three counts of felony failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Crystal Spring Road, 13200 block, assault reported Wednesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Grant Street, 800 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Bisbee Street, 4200 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Main Street, 600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 5200 block, theft reported Tuesday evening.
Harriman Street, 1900 block, theft reported Tuesday night.
Crest Street, 2800 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Washburn Way, 1900 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Mission Ave., 1900 block, theft reported Wednesday morning.
Darrow Ave., 2300 block, theft reported Wednesday afternoon.
Crashes
S 6th Street, 2900 block, hit and run reported Tuesday afternoon.
Foothills Blvd., 4500 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday evening.
97 N/Main Street, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, non-injury crash reported Wednesday morning.
S 6th Street/Washburn Way, non-injury crash reported Wednesday afternoon.
Washburn Way/Lavern Ave., motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Wednesday afternoon.