Klamath County Jail

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 80 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Joshua Greg Coon; 34; Klamath Falls; two probation violations; held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Hector Manuel Vasquez; 37; Keno; first-degree criminal mischief; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Joel Travis Herbst; 28; Klamath Falls; first-degree burglary, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse; booked and released.

DUII

None reported.

Assaults

Mitchell Street, 500 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.

N 7th Street, 400 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.

Barlett Ave., 4400 block, assault reported Tuesday afternoon.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Mallard Lane, 1500 block, burglary reported Monday afternoon.

Hilyard Ave, 4000 block, theft reported Monday evening.

Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday evening.

Bartlett Ave., 4400 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.

Crest Street, 3800 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.

Homedale Road, 2900 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.

Homedale Road, 3900 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.

East Street, 1200 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.

Home Ave., 2300 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.

Austin Street, 4000 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.

Summers Lane/Bartlett Ave., theft reported Tuesday afternoon.

Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.

Owens Street, 900 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.

Martin Street, 700 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.

E Main Street, 600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.

Crashes

Hwy. 39, 12000 block, motor-vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday afternoon.

Washburn Way/Southside bypass off-ramp, motor-vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday afternoon.

Hwy. 97 MP 190, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.

Altamont Drive, 4500 block, hit and run reported Tuesday afternoon.

