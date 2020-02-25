Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 147 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Katrina Danielle Morin, 34, Klamath Falls, felony failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Dylan Joe Phillip, 32, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.

Dustin Evan Giller, 34, Klamath Falls, second-degree assault, held without bail.

Paul Jay Pokorney, 57, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.

Glenn Lyle Skjerve, 25, Klamath Falls, two counts of probation violation, held without bail.

David Adam Littleton, 34, Merrill, drug court sanction, held without bail.

Stephen Michael Johnson, 28, Klamath Falls, attempt to commit a crime, held without bail.

Adam David Edward Hendershott, 32, Klamath Falls, felony failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

DUII

Cody Allen Duncan, 28, Klamath Falls, felony DUII, held without bail.

Assaults

E Friendly Lane, 136200 block, assault reported Monday evening.

