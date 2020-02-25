Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 147 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Katrina Danielle Morin, 34, Klamath Falls, felony failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Dylan Joe Phillip, 32, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Dustin Evan Giller, 34, Klamath Falls, second-degree assault, held without bail.
Paul Jay Pokorney, 57, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Glenn Lyle Skjerve, 25, Klamath Falls, two counts of probation violation, held without bail.
David Adam Littleton, 34, Merrill, drug court sanction, held without bail.
Stephen Michael Johnson, 28, Klamath Falls, attempt to commit a crime, held without bail.
Adam David Edward Hendershott, 32, Klamath Falls, felony failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
DUII
Cody Allen Duncan, 28, Klamath Falls, felony DUII, held without bail.
Assaults
E Friendly Lane, 136200 block, assault reported Monday evening.