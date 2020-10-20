Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 96 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Dean Arthur Wood; 32; Lakeview; second-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful delivery of heroin, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Robert Allen Dickens; 54; Klamath Falls; first-degree rape, incest; held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Denny Michael Taber, 39, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.

Nicholas Lee Monteith, 40, Bonanza, probation violation, held without bail.

DUII

None reported.

