Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 96 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Dean Arthur Wood; 32; Lakeview; second-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful delivery of heroin, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Robert Allen Dickens; 54; Klamath Falls; first-degree rape, incest; held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Denny Michael Taber, 39, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Nicholas Lee Monteith, 40, Bonanza, probation violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported.