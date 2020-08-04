Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 76 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Charlena Michelle Roberson; 39; Klamath Falls; fourth-degree assault, first-degree criminal trespass; held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Taylor Reed Jackson; 29; Klamath Falls; attempt to commit a crime, felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon, recklessly endangering; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Lawrence Tyson Knechtel; 34; Klamath Falls; two counts of fourth-degree assault, strangulation, first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, menacing, second-degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, harassment; held in lieu of $178,000 bail.
DUII
Nicolas Patrick Dougherty; 22; Klamath Falls; DUII, two counts of reckless driving, failure to perform duties of a driver properly; booked and released.
Assaults
Arthur Street, 1400 block, assault reported Monday night.
E Main Street, 500 block, assault reported Monday night.
Anderson Ave., 3300 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Simmers Ave., 6300 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Arthur Street, 1600 block, burglary reported Monday afternoon.
Biehn Street, 2100 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Monday evening.
S 6th Street, 4200 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
N Eldorado Blvd., 2100 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
S 6th Street, 4200 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Bristol Court, 4100 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
S 6th Street, 5500 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Ahern Drive, 148900 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crescent Lake Road, 22300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
S 6th Street, 2100 block, hit and run reported Monday afternoon.
Daggett Ave., 2800 block, hit and run reported Monday afternoon.
S 6th Street/Washburn Way, hit and run reported Monday night.
S 6th Street/Willow Ave., non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
97 N, 34300 block, hit and run reported Tuesday morning.
Washburn Way, 3300 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.
97, MP 276, hit and run reported Tuesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 2800 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.
Spring Lake Road/Cross Road, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.