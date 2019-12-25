Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Joshua Uhrian Kortsen, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault, witnessed by a minor child, two counts of strangulation, 1st-degree sexual penetration, held in lieu of $130,000 bail.

Daryle Dean Colbert, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

DUII

None reported

Assaults

Home Avenue/Division Street, assault reported Monday evening

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Lakeland Road, 37400 block, theft reported Monday afternoon

Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon

Derby Street, 1500 block, vandalism reported Monday night

Bisbee Street, 3500 block, vandalism reported Monday night

West Front Street 800 block, theft reported Tuesday morning

Collisions

Washburn Way/Laverne Avenue, non-injury accident reported Monday evening

Highway 140 West/Greensprings Drive, non-injury accident reported Tuesday morning

Fire, medical aid

Monday

5:46 p.m., medical, Sage Way, 6200 block

6:29 p.m., medical, Shasta Way, 2600 block

7:05 p.m., medical, Summers Lane, 3500 block

8:01 p.m., medical, Martin Street, 200 block

8:51 p.m., medical, Ogden Street, 2000 block

8:55 p.m., medical, Puckett Lane, 9600 block

Tuesday

1:08 a.m., medical, Timberline Lane, 15800 block

4:17 a.m., medical, Summers Lane, 4300 block

5:39 a.m., medical, Old Midland Road, 2700 block

5:47 a.m., medical, Orchard Way, 2400 block

8:23 a.m., medical, Washburn Way, 600 block

9:38 a.m., structure fire, Modoc Point Highway, 36200 block

9:50 a.m., medical, North Eldorado Boulevard, 2100 block

