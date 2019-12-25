Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Joshua Uhrian Kortsen, Klamath Falls, fourth-degree assault, witnessed by a minor child, two counts of strangulation, 1st-degree sexual penetration, held in lieu of $130,000 bail.
Daryle Dean Colbert, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported
Assaults
Home Avenue/Division Street, assault reported Monday evening
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Lakeland Road, 37400 block, theft reported Monday afternoon
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon
Derby Street, 1500 block, vandalism reported Monday night
Bisbee Street, 3500 block, vandalism reported Monday night
West Front Street 800 block, theft reported Tuesday morning
Collisions
Washburn Way/Laverne Avenue, non-injury accident reported Monday evening
Highway 140 West/Greensprings Drive, non-injury accident reported Tuesday morning
Fire, medical aid
Monday
5:46 p.m., medical, Sage Way, 6200 block
6:29 p.m., medical, Shasta Way, 2600 block
7:05 p.m., medical, Summers Lane, 3500 block
8:01 p.m., medical, Martin Street, 200 block
8:51 p.m., medical, Ogden Street, 2000 block
8:55 p.m., medical, Puckett Lane, 9600 block
Tuesday
1:08 a.m., medical, Timberline Lane, 15800 block
4:17 a.m., medical, Summers Lane, 4300 block
5:39 a.m., medical, Old Midland Road, 2700 block
5:47 a.m., medical, Orchard Way, 2400 block
8:23 a.m., medical, Washburn Way, 600 block
9:38 a.m., structure fire, Modoc Point Highway, 36200 block
9:50 a.m., medical, North Eldorado Boulevard, 2100 block