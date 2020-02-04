Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 126 people booked in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Robert Dean Hamilton, 62, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Stella Renee Forrester; 39; Klamath Falls; parole violation, two counts of attempt to elude, possession of methamphetamine, failure to perform the duties of a driver, reckless driving; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Brandon Joel Keener, 42, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Megan Jenne Feltner, 35, Bonanza, fugitive from another state, held without bail.
DUII
Daniel Lee Kennedy, 38, Chiloquin, booked and released.
Assaults
Teare Lane, 6100 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Meadows Drive, 4300 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Michigan Ave./Wall Street, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
Klamath Ave., 800 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3400 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday evening.
Memorie Lane, 4600 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
E Front Street, theft reported Tuesday morning.
JC Boyle Powerhouse Road/66, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
N 2nd Street, 400 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
Altamont Drive, 2600 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Washburn Way, 2500 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Main Street, 1700 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Grant Street, 800 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
Shasta Way, 5700 block, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
Highway 97 N, 17300 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
S 6th Street/39, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.