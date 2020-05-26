Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 84 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Kristine Louise Reyes-Soto; 54; Klamath Falls; third-degree assault, harassment; held in lieu of $18,000 bail.
David Bruce Lindgren, 32, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Arrowhead Lane/Klamath Forest Drive, assault reported Monday afternoon.
Main Street, 1900 block, assault reported Monday night.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Rocky Point Road/Hwy. 140 W, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Sargent Ave., 1900 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Ben Kerns Road, 9000 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Hwy. 62, 45000 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Oak Ave., 600 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
E Main Street, 800 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Hemlock Creek Road, 11600 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Addison Street, 300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Reeve Road, 8100 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Raymond Street, 3200 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
Hwy. 97 N/Hwy. 58, non-injury crash reported Monday evening.
S 6th Street, 2700 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday evening.
S 6th Street/Washburn Way, hit and run reported Monday night.
Hwy. 140 E, MP 14, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
Old Fort Road/Loma Linda Drive, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.