Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 99 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Ryan Patrick Lynch, 37, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Justin Anthony Brennan, 23, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Michael Maurice Jefferson; 57; Klamath Falls; possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $37,500 bail.
DUII
Neil M Kirkpatrick; 28; Merrill; felony DUII, criminal driving while suspended/revoked; held without bail.
Assaults
Main Street, 1100 block, assault reported Monday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
E Main Street, 600 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
Tingley Lane, 6700 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 4300 block, theft reported Monday evening.
Avalon Street, 1700 block, theft reported Monday evening.
Radcliffe Ave., 2100 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Unity Street, 2300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Maywood Drive, 2800 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
N 7th Street, 500 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
Grenada Way, 3900 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
Washburn Way, 3300 block, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.
Highway 140 W, MP 34, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.
Biehn Street, 2600 block, non-injury crash reported Monday night.
Washburn Way, 3300 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
Cross Road/Spring Lake Road, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
S 6th Street/Hilyard Ave., non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
N 8th Street, 200 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.
Washburn Way/Crosby Ave., non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.
