Klamath County Jail

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 65 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Matthew David Singletary, 33, Klamath Falls, probation violation, booked and released.

Joshua James Ayers; 35; Klamath Falls; parole violation, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, third-degree escape; held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

Rachel Dawn Mesenberg, 39, Klamath Falls, two counts of probation violation, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

James Earl Slover, 43, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

Stacy Lea Bailey, 33, Klamath Falls, unlawful possession of cocaine, booked and released.

Harland Joseph Wright, 32, Klamath Falls, possession of methamphetamine, booked and released.

DUII

None reported.

Assaults

Martin Street, 400 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.

Greensprings Drive, 1600 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Cheyne Ave., 5900 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.

Division Street, 1200 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.

Bisbee Street, 3400 block, burglary reported Monday night.

S 6th Street, 3400 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.

Rosemont Court, 800 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.

Washburn Way, 700 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.

Eberlein Ave., 2900 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.

Crashes

Altamont Drive/Crosby Ave., non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.

Washburn Way, 3400 block, hit and run reported Monday night.

Patterson Street, 1100 block, non-injury crash reported Monday night.

