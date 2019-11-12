Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 129 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Byron Antoine Thomas, parole violation, held without bail.
Habakkuk Andrew Harris; Klamath Falls; unlawful use of a weapon, menacing; held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Jackie Layne Finch, Klamath Falls, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Wendy Mae Hoffman, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
Michael Frank Banuelos, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Cassandra Lea Davis, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Biehn Street, 2800 block, assault reported Monday afternoon.
North 10th Street, 200 block, assault reported Monday afternoon.
Dayton Street, 1500 block, assault reported Monday afternoon.
Chiloquin, assault reported Tuesday morning.
Sunrise Street, 300 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.
Tingley Lane, 3900 block, assault reported Tuesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
North Eighth Street, 200 block, theft reported Monday evening.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday night.
Derby Place, 4900 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Avalon Street, 1800 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Crescent Cutoff Road, 400 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Taylor Road, 18800 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Miller Island Road, 700 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
East Main Street, 300 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Old Fort Road, 100 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Gallop Court, 10400 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
South Broad Street, 200 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Main Street, 010 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Malone Road, 22900 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Accidents
Summers Lane, 3100 block, non-injury accident reported Monday afternoon.
Washburn way, 3400 block, non-injury accident reported Monday afternoon.
Washburn Way/Anderson Ave., non-injury accident reported Monday night.
Chiloquin Blvd., 200 block, non-injury accident reported Tuesday morning.
Washburn Way, 1900 block, hit and run reported Tuesday afternoon.
Fire, medical aid
Monday
5:20 p.m., medical, S 6th Street, 2000 block.
7:01 p.m., medical, Keno Worden Road, 11500 block.
9:24 p.m., medical, N Eldorado Blvd., 2100 block.
10:24 p.m., medical, Applegate Ave., 2400 block.
Tuesday
12:36 p.m., medical, Upham Street, 600 block.
12:42 a.m., medical, Jana Drive, 4000 block.
3:09 a.m., medical, S 6th Street, 3400 block.
8:00 a.m., medical, Jerry road, 149500 block.
8:06 a.m., medical, Carlson Drive, 1900 block.
9:06 a.m., medical, Main Street, 400 block.
9:10 a.m., medical, El Cerrito Way, 4100 block.
9:18 a.m., medical, 140 W, 37800 block.
10:00 a.m., medical, Hunnginton Road, 51600 block.
10:20 a.m., medical, Daggett Ave., 2900 block.
10:22 a.m., medical, Hildebrand Road, 7500 block.
10:38 a.m., Main Street, 010 block.
10:59 a.m., medical, N 5th Street, 300 block.
11:09 a.m., medical, Hill Road, 9400 block.
11:28 a.m., medical, Bristol Ave., 3200 block.
2:54 p.m., medical, S Second Ave., 500 block.