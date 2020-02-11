Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 132 people booked into the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Richard John Schill, 46, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Catalina Diamond Prentice, 27, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Danielle Rae Lucero, 38, Klamath Falls, two counts of probation violation, held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
Klamath Ave., 800 block, assault reported Monday afternoon.
Redding Street, 6300 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Kelley Drive, 3900 block, theft reported Monday evening.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday night.
N Laguna Street, 200 block, vandalism reported Monday night.
E Yahooskin Street, 200 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Madison Street, 2000 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Stebbins Ave., 4400 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Logan Drive, 6100 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Highway 97, 34300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
S 6th Street, 7300 block, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.
N Baker Ave., 100 block, hit and run reported Tuesday morning.
S 6th Street/Shasta Way, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
Keno Worden Road, 12700 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
California Ave., 2600 block, hit and run reported Tuesday morning.
Bisbee Street/Bristol Ave., hit and run reported Tuesday morning.
Washburn Way, 1600 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.