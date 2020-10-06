Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday morning, there were 91 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Sijifredo Ayala; 41; no location listed; unlawful use of a weapon, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse, interfere with making a report; held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Elizabeth Crystal Willhite; 28; Pittsburg, Calif.; failure to appear-bench warrant, probation violation, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $42,500 bail.
Tyler Charles Leggett; 31; Chemult; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first-degree theft, felon in possession of a weapon, fourth-degree assault/domestic abuse, two counts of failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $52,500 bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
E 1st Street, 300 block, assault reported Monday evening.
Friendship Drive, 400 block, assault reported Monday night.
Tingley Lane, 12400 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.
Klamath Forest Drive, 32900 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Memorial Drive, 2600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Kings Way, 8100 block, theft reported Monday evening.
Basin Court, 12400 block, vandalism reported Monday evening.
Applegate Ave., 2200 block, theft reported Monday evening.
Chiloquin Blvd., 400 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Martin Street, 1300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Bisbee Street, 2800 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
S 6th Street, 2500 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Patterson Street, 1100 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Shasta Way, 3300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
Bell Drive, 4600 block, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.
Highway 97, MP 18200 block, crash reported Monday night.
Washburn Way/Bristol Ave., non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
S 6th Street, 6500 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.
—Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.