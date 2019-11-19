Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 141 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Ulises Hernandez; Fort Worth, Texas; two counts of importing or exporting marijuana, two counts of unlawful possession of more than four ounces of marijuana, unlawful delivery of marijuana item, unlawful delivery of marijuana; held in lieu of $95,000 bail.
Randall Leroy Holmes; Klamath Falls; first-degree assault, second-degree assault, third-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon; held in lieu of $225,000 bail.
Micahel Lydon Tworek, no location listed, parole violation, held without bail.
Billy Nevin Morrison, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held in lieu of $7,500 bail.
Robert Lee Faulkner, no location listed, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assault
South Sixth Street, 5100 block, assault reported Monday night.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Biehn Street, 2000 block, burglary reported Monday afternoon.
South Sixth Street, 2500 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
South Sixth Street, 3000 block, theft reported Monday evening.
Quarry Street/Lakeport Blvd., vandalism reported Monday night.
Monclaire Street, 1300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Vandenberg Road, 3300 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Mission Ave., 1900 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Lava Lane, 13100 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Gary Street, 2000 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Red Squirrel Lane, 10300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Highway 66, 12300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3100 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Accidents
Tingley lane, 6700 block, non-injury accident reported Monday afternoon.
South Third Street/Klamath Ave., motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Tuesday morning.
Martin Street, 200 block, non-injury accident reported Tuesday morning.
Highway 39, MP 11, motor vehicle accident with injuries reported Tuesday morning.
South Sixth Street, 5800 block, non-injury accident reported Tuesday afternoon.