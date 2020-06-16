Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 62 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
James Andrew, 20, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.
James Edward Lundeen, 63, Klamath Falls, strangulation, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.
Kekai Coleman Phetteplace, 27, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
Miguel Angel Ramirez-Navarro; 27; Klamath Falls; DUII, reckless driving, unlawful possession of cocaine; booked and released.
Assaults
Foothills Blvd., 4500 block, assault reported Monday afternoon.
Riverside Drive, 600 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.
Reclamation Ave., 2400 block, assault reported Tuesday afternoon.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Home Ave., 2300 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Hwy. 140 W, 3600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Ponderosa Lane, 17700 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Bristol Ave., 5100 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 2500 block, theft reported Monday evening.
Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Monday night.
Carlson Drive, 1300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Sylvia Ave., 5400 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Hwy. 58, 22800 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Etna Street, 2000 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Crashes
Harpold Road/Hwy. 50, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.
Reclamation Ave., 2500 block, hit and run reported Tuesday morning.
Hwy. 97 N, 3800 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.