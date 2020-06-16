Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 62 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

James Andrew, 20, Klamath Falls, probation violation, held without bail.

James Edward Lundeen, 63, Klamath Falls, strangulation, held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

Kekai Coleman Phetteplace, 27, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

DUII

Miguel Angel Ramirez-Navarro; 27; Klamath Falls; DUII, reckless driving, unlawful possession of cocaine; booked and released.

Assaults

Foothills Blvd., 4500 block, assault reported Monday afternoon.

Riverside Drive, 600 block, assault reported Tuesday morning.

Reclamation Ave., 2400 block, assault reported Tuesday afternoon.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Home Ave., 2300 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.

Hwy. 140 W, 3600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.

Ponderosa Lane, 17700 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.

Bristol Ave., 5100 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.

S 6th Street, 2500 block, theft reported Monday evening.

Shasta Way, 2600 block, theft reported Monday night.

Carlson Drive, 1300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.

Sylvia Ave., 5400 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.

Hwy. 58, 22800 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.

Etna Street, 2000 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.

Crashes

Harpold Road/Hwy. 50, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.

Reclamation Ave., 2500 block, hit and run reported Tuesday morning.

Hwy. 97 N, 3800 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.

