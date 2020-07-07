Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 70 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Taylor Lamar Jones; 40; Klamath Falls; two counts of felony failure to appear-bench warrant, six counts of misdemeanor failure to appear-bench warrant; held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Jessica Rose Campos; 38; Klamath Falls; possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine; held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
James Owen Lamere; 32; Klamath Falls; first-degree aggravated theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, criminal impersonate peace officer, recklessly endangering, reckless driving, fail carry/possess op license; held in lieu of $40,000 bail.
Robert Lee Martinez; 26; Klamath Falls; first-degree arson, two counts of second-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief, reckless burning; held in lieu of $135,000 bail.
Delford Ray Crain, 38, Klamath Falls, two counts of felony failure to appear-bench warrant, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
DUII
John Quincy Shaw, 37, Klamath Falls, booked and released.
Faeth Marie Brown, 28, Klamath Falls, booked and released.