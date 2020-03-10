There are currently 139 people booked at the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Robert Brady Alen Smith, Klamath Falls, criminal mischief 2nd degree, assault 4th degree, contempt of court (2), attempt to commit crime 1st degree, assault 1st degree, held in lieu of $270,000 bail.
Angel Valen Soto, probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.
Christopher Ray Alston, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
DUII
None reported
Assaults
Highway 66, mile point 16860, assault reported Tuesday morning
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Sprague River Road, 4700 block, theft reported Tuesday morning
Gerber Road, 47300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon
Garden Avenue, 2300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon
Maywood Drive, 2800 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon
Upham Street, 500 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon