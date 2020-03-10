Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

There are currently 139 people booked at the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

Robert Brady Alen Smith, Klamath Falls, criminal mischief 2nd degree, assault 4th degree, contempt of court (2), attempt to commit crime 1st degree, assault 1st degree, held in lieu of $270,000 bail.

Angel Valen Soto, probation violation, held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Christopher Ray Alston, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.

DUII

None reported

Assaults

Highway 66, mile point 16860, assault reported Tuesday morning

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Sprague River Road, 4700 block, theft reported Tuesday morning

Gerber Road, 47300 block, theft reported Tuesday morning

Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon

Garden Avenue, 2300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon

Maywood Drive, 2800 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon

Upham Street, 500 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon

