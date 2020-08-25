Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 89 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
Steven Michael Wise, 32, Klamath Falls, parole violation, held without bail.
Brandon Kelley McCarley, 26, transient, two counts of probation violation, booked and released.
Alan Wayne Crowder; 64; Gilchrist; unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, pointing firearm at another; held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Rebecca Haily Short; 23; Klamath Falls; felon in possession of a weapon, alter identification of firearms, possess prohibited firearm, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; held without bail.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
S 9th Street, 400 block, assault reported Monday night.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Hogue Drive, 800 block, burglary reported Monday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3300 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
S Merrill Road, 22800 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Pelican Street, 600 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
N 9th Street, 600 block, theft reported Monday evening.
Crest Street, 1700 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Main Street, 010 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Crest Street, 3200 block, vandalism reported Tuesday afternoon.
S Third Ave., 600 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
N Eldorado Blvd., 1100 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Madison Street, 3100 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 2300 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
39/ Keller Road, non-injury crash reported Monday afternoon.
S Chiloquin Road, 37800 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday evening.
Dead Indian Memorial Road, MP 35, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Monday night.
Campus Drive, 2500 block, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
Washburn Way, 1900 block, hit and run reported Tuesday afternoon.
S 6th Street, 7300 block, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.
S 6th Street/Summers Lane, motor vehicle crash with injuries reported Tuesday afternoon.