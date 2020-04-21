Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Jail

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 78 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.

Booked in the Klamath County Jail

None booked.

DUII

None reported.

Assaults

None reported.

Burglary, theft and vandalism

Gerber Road, 50000 block, burglary reported Monday afternoon.

Washburn Way, 1900 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.

Swisher Road, 15700 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.

Hosanna Way, 5000 block, burglary reported Monday afternoon.

Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday evening.

McLaughlin Lane, 8300 block, theft reported Monday evening.

Klamath Forest Drive, 32900 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.

Shasta Way, 4400 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.

Arthur Street, 2100 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.

Michael Road/97 N, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.

Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.

62, 37100 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.

Crashes

Silver Lake Road/97 N, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.

N 11th Street/Pine Street, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.

