Klamath County Jail
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 78 people in the Klamath County Jail, which has a capacity of 152 people.
Booked in the Klamath County Jail
None booked.
DUII
None reported.
Assaults
None reported.
Burglary, theft and vandalism
Gerber Road, 50000 block, burglary reported Monday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 1900 block, theft reported Monday afternoon.
Swisher Road, 15700 block, vandalism reported Monday afternoon.
Hosanna Way, 5000 block, burglary reported Monday afternoon.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Monday evening.
McLaughlin Lane, 8300 block, theft reported Monday evening.
Klamath Forest Drive, 32900 block, burglary reported Tuesday morning.
Shasta Way, 4400 block, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Arthur Street, 2100 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
Michael Road/97 N, vandalism reported Tuesday morning.
Washburn Way, 3600 block, theft reported Tuesday morning.
62, 37100 block, theft reported Tuesday afternoon.
Crashes
Silver Lake Road/97 N, non-injury crash reported Tuesday morning.
N 11th Street/Pine Street, non-injury crash reported Tuesday afternoon.